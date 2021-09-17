Melinda Gates Throws Daughter Jennifer A Party Before Her Wedding – Hollywood Life

Weeks after Melinda Gates wrapped up her split from Bill Gates, she threw an ‘incredibly special celebration’ for their 25-year-old daughter, Jennifer, ahead of her wedding.

Someone cue up “Sunrise, Sunset.” One month after Melinda French Gates finalized the end of her marriage with Bill Gates, the 57-year-old philanthropist celebrated the start of another happy matrimony, that of her and Bill’s daughter, Jennifer Gates. In photos that Jennifer, 25, shared to her social media on Sept. 13, she thanked her mom for an “incredibly special celebration.” The pictures of the event showed Jennifer, Melinda, and multiple generations of women coming together in honor of Jennifer’s upcoming marriage to fiancé Nayel Nassar.

“So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me,” added Jennifer. “[Cheers] to this new chapter!” The photos showed that Melinda spared no expense when it came to this bash. The outdoor party was held in a lush garden near some pristine water. The flowers were in bloom, and there was a pink table that seated all the guests.

The party comes more than a month after a judge of the Superior Court of the State of Washington for King County signed off on Bill, 65, and Melinda’s divorce. The former couple announced in May that they were splitting after nearly three decades years together. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they said in a joint statement. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built [The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation] that works all over the world to enable all to lead healthy, productive lives.”

Jennifer reacted to the news of her parents’ divorce in a message posted to her Instagram Story. “It’s been a challenging stretch of time for my whole family. I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members at this time and am grateful for the space to do so,” she wrote. “I won’t personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me. Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives.”

Three months after the breakup, Bill and Melinda finalized the split. The two didn’t have a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement, and Melinda also refused to seek spousal support from the Microsoft co-founder (whose fortune is worth an estimated $130 billion.) The couple did have a separation contract, which was how they decided to divide up their assets. The agreement was not filed with the court, so it’s unclear how much each party got in the split.