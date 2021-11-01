Mekhi Phifer Reminisces On ‘Paid In Full’ Experience Amid Alleged Reports Of Alpo Martinez’s Death

‘Paid in Full’ is one of those cultural classics that can’t easily be forgotten! The 2002 film chronicles the rise and fall of notorious drug dealers Rich Porter, Alpo Martinez and Azie Faison. Actor Mekhi Phifer reminisced on his ‘Paid in Full’ set days amid alleged reports of Alpo’s death.

“My brother Cam’Ron and myself on the set of #PaidInFull bringing to life the story of true #Harlem Influencers #RichPorter and #Alpo,” Mekhi wrote along with two photos on set.

Reports On Alpo’s Death

The long-time actor played the role of Rich Porter, while rapper Cam’Ron embodied Alpo. According to The New York Times, a “high-ranking police official” confirmed reports that Alberto (Alpo) Martinez was “shot and killed in Harlem early Sunday.”

Prior to this report, police revealed that a 55-year old man sustained multiple gun wounds to the chest, chin and arm. The shooting occurred while he was allegedly sitting in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Ram. At this time, it’s unclear what the man was doing in the neighborhood. Authorities found his car on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglas Boulevard.

Police pulled up to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. and found the man inside his car. Emergency services transported him to Harlem Hospital Center for treatment. However, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Police found temporary Texas plates on the vehicle and an identification card on Alpo. Authorities haven’t made any arrests in the case as of Monday afternoon.

Mekhi Speaks On The Men Inspired By The Film

Apparently, both Mekhi and Cam’Ron simultaneously attended the same high school in Harlem.

“We had an obligation to do these brothers justice,” Mekhi wrote. “I’m just happy we were able to have the honor of doing so…”

Mekhi went on to clarify he never met Rich due to the age difference, but that he adapted his style and swag for the movie role.

“I grew up knowing the legend of these Kats and had to represent the humanity in the choices they made,” Mekhi wrote. “Hopefully lessons were learned and not glorified in any way. Hopefully we were able to capture their motivation and mannerisms. RIP to both these brothers. Much love!”

