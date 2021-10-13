Meghan Trainor Is 100% Committed To Her Double Toilets

And yes, she has pooped next to her husband on their joint toilets.
Anyway, after Meghan first spoke about her toilet situation on Nicole Byer’s podcast, Why Won’t You Date Me, she went into further detail on Twitter, posting, “We pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again… but he will hang out with me if I’m [poop-emoji] cuz WE SOULMATES.”
Now Meghan, even with the added context, you KNOW people won’t be able to let this go so easily.
And last night, while appearing on The Tonight Show, Meghan opened up a little more about her double toilets. “You know where we have to start…” began Jimmy Fallon.
“I didn’t know it was going to be such a big deal. That’s why I casually brought it up on a podcast,” Meghan laughed.
“But yeah, when we moved into this new house and, you know, you get up all throughout the night with a baby and you gotta pee and there were so many moments where I was like, ‘Move! I’ve got to go.'”
“So when we moved to this new house I was like, ‘I have an extra toilet, can I just plop them next to each other?’ And the plumber giggled, and I was like, ‘I don’t see why you’re laughing. Just do it. Get it done.’ And they did it and it’s the best thing I ever did.”
“Mine’s the fancy one on the right, it warms your butt,” Meghan said, referencing the rectangular toilet in a side-by-side pic. “The other one on the left is right under the air conditioning, so that’s his.”
“So are you gonna keep this or are you gonna change it?” asked Jimmy. “You expect me to change that?” replied Meghan. “No! It’s the best thing about my house. Now it’s really famous.”
Fair point! Hey, maybe they’ll install a third one day…
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!