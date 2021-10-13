Meghan Trainor Is 100% Committed To Her Double Toilets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Table of Contents

As you probably already know, Meghan Trainor and her Spy Kids husband Daryl Sabara made the news last week when the world learned that they had not one, but two toilets in their bathroom. Side-by-side, his-and-her toilets.


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Some married couples have joint bank accounts…

And yes, she has pooped next to her husband on their joint toilets.


Michael Tran / Getty Images

Anyway, after Meghan first spoke about her toilet situation on Nicole Byer’s podcast, Why Won’t You Date Me, she went into further detail on Twitter, posting, “We pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again… but he will hang out with me if I’m [poop-emoji] cuz WE SOULMATES.”

To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi


@Meghan_Trainor / Via Twitter: @Meghan_Trainor

Now Meghan, even with the added context, you KNOW people won’t be able to let this go so easily.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Like, every interview she does for AT LEAST the next two years will lead with questions like, “Y’all still poopin’ together?”

And last night, while appearing on The Tonight Show, Meghan opened up a little more about her double toilets. “You know where we have to start…” began Jimmy Fallon.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I didn’t know it was going to be such a big deal. That’s why I casually brought it up on a podcast,” Meghan laughed.


San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

“But yeah, when we moved into this new house and, you know, you get up all throughout the night with a baby and you gotta pee and there were so many moments where I was like, ‘Move! I’ve got to go.'”

“So when we moved to this new house I was like, ‘I have an extra toilet, can I just plop them next to each other?’ And the plumber giggled, and I was like, ‘I don’t see why you’re laughing. Just do it. Get it done.’ And they did it and it’s the best thing I ever did.”

“Mine’s the fancy one on the right, it warms your butt,” Meghan said, referencing the rectangular toilet in a side-by-side pic. “The other one on the left is right under the air conditioning, so that’s his.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“So are you gonna keep this or are you gonna change it?” asked Jimmy. “You expect me to change that?” replied Meghan. “No! It’s the best thing about my house. Now it’s really famous.”


Presley Ann / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Fair point! Hey, maybe they’ll install a third one day…

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR