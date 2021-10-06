Meghan Trainor Clarifies About Pooping With Her Husband

And as new parents who are often up at the same time in the middle of the night, it kinda made sense.
Meghan revealed that they’ve taken things a step further though and have actually pooped together using their side-by-side toilets.
But for those were (understandably) a lil grossed out by the information, Meghan wants them know it only happened ONCE and NEVER AGAIN!
“To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…” Meghan wrote on Twitter.
While the duo have decided to halt the simultaneous bowel movements, that hasn’t deterred them from hanging out nearby when it’s going down.
“He will hang out with me if I’m 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi,” Meghan added.
So it sounds like the two toilets were thankfully still a good investment for the couple – even if it’s not right for everyone.
And if there’s any takeaway from Meghan’s story, it’s that it was ONE TIME and that’s it.
