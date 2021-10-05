Meghan Trainor And The Kid From “Spy Kids” Have Pooped Directly Next To Each Other Twice

At first, her reasoning seemed practical: “We just got a new house and we did construction. Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”
BUT, THEN SHE SAID SOMETHING QUITE SERIOUS: “And we’ve only pooped together twice.” She added, “We pee at the same time a lot.”
They have pooped next to each other…twice!!!!
The key word here is ONLY, which means to them, pooping next to each other twice is actually not that many times to poop next to each other, and perhaps that number will grow in the future.
Honestly, I don’t know how to feel about this. On one hand, I love this for them and their closeness. On the other hand, WHAT?!?!?!?!?
Whatever works for them I suppose. BUT I’LL STAY POOPIN’ IN MY SINGLE STALL, THANKS!!
