Meghan Trainor And Daryl Sabara’s Adorable Spy Baby

Okay so we know that Meghan Trainor married the kid from Spy Kids, Daryl Sabara.
And now they have a baby.
Who is truly a copy + paste of his dad.
I know that children look like their parents due to genetics and stuff, but this is almost too much.
IT’S THE CUTEST THING EVER.
Like, I’m weirdly obsessed with this baby who I don’t know.
But also I just love everything about this family.
I honestly usually don’t even care about celebrity babies (no offense to celebrity babies), but for some reason I’m invested in the life of Riley.
THIS SPY CREW IS MY FAVORITE THING.
In conclusion: I’d die for them.
