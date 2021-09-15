Meghan Markle Wears All White For ‘TIME’ Cover With Prince Harry – Hollywood Life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were selected among ‘TIME’s coveted 100 most influential people, and the pair graced the cover in a romantic photo.

Being selected as one of TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” is certainly an honor to those who are picked each year. The magazine revealed that Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, were selected for the annual issue on Wednesday September 15, and debuted a gorgeous cover portrait of the pair, where they both looked absolutely fabulous.

For the cover photo, Meghan sported an all-white look, with a slightly unbuttoned long-sleeve shirt, with her sleeves rolled up. Her white pants perfectly matched the top, and the Duchess of Sussex accessorized with a gold watch and rings, including her engagement ring across her fingers. Harry was slightly behind Meghan in the photos, with his arms wrapped around her shoulders. His outfit corresponded with his wife’s as he wore an all-black look. He also rocked a few beaded bracelets.

The accompanying blurb about Harry and Meghan was written by celebrity chef José Andrés. While it’s certainly been a busy and controversial year for Harry and Meghan, José focused on much of the good work that the couple do to help the less fortunate through their charitable endeavors. “They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need—offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the U.S., and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean,” he wrote.

In addition to briefly mentioning Harry’s military service and Meghan’s advocacy work, José also praised the pair for showing compassion and making real efforts to do good in the world, rather than just speaking about issues. ” They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,” he concluded.

It’s certainly been a busy year for Meghan and Harry. The couple made headlines back in March, when they took part in a special interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the former Suits star spoke about some of the harsh treatment she received as a member of the royal family. The couple have been kept incredibly busy besides their interview with Oprah. The pair have spent a lot of time on their Archewell foundation. Most recently, they released a statement about the Taliban taking over Afghanistan and the earthquake that devastated Haiti. The pair’s family also grew, when Meghan gave birth to their second child and first daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in June.