Meghan Markle Talks Thanksgiving 2021 Plans In Interview With Ellen – Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about her family’s Thanksgiving Day plans in her first sit-down interview since Oprah.

Meghan Markle was interviewed on Ellen on Thursday November 18, and the two spoke about what the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry have planned for Thanksgiving next week. Her chat with Ellen DeGeneres was her first big talk show interview since she sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March, where she spoke about her feelings as a new member of the royal family. Meghan, 40, confirmed to Ellen that she’ll be cooking on Turkey Day for Harry, 37, and their kids Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 5 months. “I love to cook,” Meghan said. “We’ll be home and just relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving home in California. it’ll be really nice.”

Meghan and Harry currently reside in Santa Barbara, California with their children. They’re actually neighbors with Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi! Meghan and Harry had previously lived at Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, in London, followed by a stay at Frogmore Cottage in the Home Park of Windsor Castle, until their exit from the Royal Family. Also during the Ellen interview, Meghan shared that she and her family stayed fairly low-key at home on Halloween. “We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all,” she explained, before revealing that “Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes,” while Lilibet dressed as “a little skunk” for her first spooky holiday.

Prior to the whole interview airing, Meghan spoke about how it felt to be back at the Warner Bros. Lot, where she used to audition during her time as an actress. She had complimented how kind the security guards had been to her, whenever she arrived for an audition. “What was so nice was the security guards here would always say, ‘Break a leg! We hope you get it!’” she told Ellen. She also relived some problems with an old Ford Explorer Sport that she used to drive to get to the auditions. “After auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot, and I would open the trunk and climb in, and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to-and-fro.”

While Meghan hasn’t had a sit down talk show interview since Oprah, she did speak to The New York Times as part of its DealBook Online Summit on November 9. During the conversation, she discussed the importance of paid family leave, a cause she had advocated for in am October open letter. She mentioned how the issue of childcare is a universal one. “I think this is one of those issues that is not red or blue. We can all agree that people need support certainly when they’ve just had a child,” she said.