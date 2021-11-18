Meghan Markle Talks Archie Becoming A Big Brother To Lili — Watch – Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second child, Lilibet, was welcomed to the family in June, but apparently it took a little time for Lili’s older brother, Archie, to adjust to the new baby.

Meghan Markle, 40, is now a mother of two, and she recently opened up about her experience raising two young kids with her husband, Prince Harry, 37. During her appearance on The Ellen Show on Nov. 18, Meghan discussed with Ellen DeGeneres how her first child, Archie, 2, is adjusting to the new baby, Lili, who was born in June. “I think it’s just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H and I: ‘When you have one kid it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting,’” she told the talk show host.

Meghan continued, “Suddenly we realized, ‘Oh, right.’ Everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have this moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.’”

Meghan also dished with Ellen about she and Harry’s experience moving to the West Coast since they relocated from the U.K. during the coronavirus pandemic last year. “[Harry] loves it,” Meghan shared, speaking of how her London native husband adjusted to California living. “We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we’ve just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it’s just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great,” Meghan shared. “But we’re just happy.”

Meghan also opened up about the family’s plans for the Thanksgiving holiday. “I love to cook. We’ll be home and we’ll just sort of relax and settle in,” she shared. “It’s our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice.”

In October, the Duchess of Sussex wrote an open letter about paid family leave to the U.S. Congress, sharing what it was like for she and Harry now that they were parents of two. “In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child,” she wrote in the letter, which was published on Oct. 20. “Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.”

The former Suits star went on to describe her life as a mom with her two children, explaining how important it was to making a living and raise children — and that parents should not have to chose between the two.