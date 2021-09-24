Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Visit Elementary School In Harlem – Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a visit to P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem, NY, where Meghan read her children’s book, ‘The Bench,’ to the students.

Meghan Markle, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, made another pit stop amidst their trip to New York City, and this time it was to an elementary school in the Harlem neighborhood. The royal couple on Friday (Sept. 24) went to the P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School, where Meghan read her new children’s book, The Bench, to a group of 2nd grade students, according to People. As Meghan read, her handsome husband sweetly sat on the ground with the students to listen. How cute!

To welcome Meghan and Harry, the 2nd grade students reportedly shared their personal stories on pink paper heart drawings that they gave to the couple. Meghan went through all the drawings and shared sweet moments with the children, per People. Harry and Meghan were joined at the school by N.Y.C. Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter, and they were reportedly given a tour of the building by Principal Melitina Hernandez and two student ambassadors.

As expected, Meghan and Harry are giving back to the school they visited. According to People, the California residents donated two garden boxes filled with vegetables and herbs. They’re also providing health products for families at the school, plus a washing machine and dryer, through their Archewell Foundation, which is named after their son Archie, 2. For the school visit, Meghan dressed in a matching red jacket, pants, and heels, while Harry wore a dark polo shirt, tan pants and shoes. They both also wore protective black face masks.

Meghan and Harry have been quite busy in the Big Apple. They kicked off the trip — which was their first since welcoming their second child, daughter Lilibet, on June 4 — with visit to the One World Observatory at the World Trade Center early Thursday. Later that day, the pair visited the United Nations headquarters to meet with US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. According to an eyewitness, the royals looked “very much in love” while in the city.

Next up for Meghan and Harry: Global Citizen Live! On Saturday, they’ll attend the annual music festival in Central Park to “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity,” per Global Citizen’s website, in an effort to “end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”