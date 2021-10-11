Meghan King & Cuffe Biden Owens Are Married – Hollywood Life

Just two weeks after going Instagram official, ‘RHOC’ alum Meghan King is officially married to Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe!

Congratulations are in order for Cuffe Biden Owens, 42, and Meghan King, 37! President Joe Biden‘s and the Real Housewives of Orange County alum tied the knot in an intimate affair in Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 11, PEOPLE confirmed via the White House. The couple married at Cuffe’s parents home in Kennett Square during a “small, family wedding,” according to the magazine, who also confirmed that Joe, 78, and Jill Biden, 70, were in attendance. HollywoodLife has also reached out to the White House for confirmation.

The surprising couple took their romance Instagram official on Sept. 25 with a sweet photo confirming the relationship. “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man,” Meghan captioned a pic of the two snuggling, along with a fitting heart emoji. The reality star looked gorgeous in a leather mini and white sweater. Cuffe’s long hair was on full display as he put his arm around his leading lady, rocking a pair of jeans.

She also posted a second photo of them from her 37th birthday getaway to the Balducci Vineyards in Augusta, MO via her Instagram story on Sept. 28. Meghan looked amazing in a long, yellow printed dress and sunglasses as she held onto a glass of wine as well as a burgundy colored Chanel bag. Meanwhile, Cuffe showed off his long hair as he sported a crisp white t-shirt and fitted jeans.

Like many members of the Biden family, Cuffe is an attorney who attended Georgetown University for undergrad, and then University of Southern California for law school. He was later admitted to the California Bar in 2009. His mother, Valerie Biden Owens, is also involved in Joe’s government as an advisor.

Notably, this is Meghan’s third wedding: the blonde beauty was formerly married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 –2021. The pair share three kids together, Aspen King, 4, and twins Hayes and Hart, 3. Meghan and Jim split in 2019 before finalizing their divorce two years later. Amid their break-up, it was rumored that the exes had engaged in a threesome and Jim had cheated with the other woman. Meghan was also married to Brad McDill from 2007 – 2011, but the couple had no children. Earlier this year, Meghan was linked to Will Roos.