Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween Costume 2021 — See Photo – Hollywood Life

Scary season is here, and Megan Thee Stallion showed off some love for horror movies, as she posted a new video of her dancing in her Halloween costume.

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to “tear your soul apart,” with her amazing new Halloween costume inspired by the horror classic Hellraiser. Megan shared a video of herself dressed as the iconic villain Pinhead to her Instagram on Sunday October 24. The video showed all sorts of angles of Megan’s sexy take on the horror icon, as an appropriately spooky remix of her song “Don’t Stop” played.

While Megan was clearly inspired by the Hellraiser villain (who is also known as Lead Cenobite and the Hell Priest), who was originally played by Doug Bradley, she was definitely a little easier on the eyes than the movie version. He had nails all over her head, just like the original, but her makeup was on point! Her leather outfit was also much sexier than Pinheads is in the movie, where she wore a very revealing corset and a thong, in addition to the chains. In the caption, the “Hot Girl Summer,” rapper showed just how excited she is for autumn’s biggest holiday. “Y’all already know my hottieween party abt to bet [sic] LIT this year,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to see everyone’s costume.“

Megan shared a few photos of the original character in between photos of herself in a separate Instagram post, which she captioned with a line from the move. “Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain,” she wrote along with a blood drop emoji and the hashtag “Hottieween.”

Hopefully, Megan has many more amazing costumes to show up before Halloween officially hits! The “Savage” rapper has shown off plenty of other amazing outfits during her recent tour. She sported black velvet lingerie, covered in rhinestones, as well as a black and white corset, for a show in Austin earlier in October. Towards the end of September, she also dressed as both a sexy coach and cheerleader for an all new ad from Nike. Although of all of these, her Hellraiser look seemed the most fitting for Halloween!