Megan Thee Stallion’s Dress At The Met Gala 2021: Photo – Hollywood Life

Hot girl summer may be over, but Megan Thee Stallion is still bringing the heat! Check out her glam Met Gala look!



Well, look who made it! In a surprise twist, Megan Thee Stallion flew in to New York City following her UK show to attend the Met Gala on Sept. 13th. The “WAP” rapper appeared in a strapless light pink gown with a high-low tulle skirt designed by Coach. The dress featured decadent embellishments throughout and a ruched sweetheart neckline. Megan matched her pale pink gown with long metallic pink nails and a mini white top handle bag. She rocked an exaggerated cat eye and glossy over-lined light pink lip!

In speaking with Vogue red carpet host, Keke Palmer, Megan revealed that “Hot Girl culture needs to give some Hollywood glamour, it’s Megan Monroe!” We totally see those classic, old Hollywood vibes. The rapper added that she was attending her first Met Gala solo, when Keke asked where Meg’s boyfriend ‘Pardi’ was. “Oh it’s just me here solo tonight!” Meg gushed, but she and Keke waved to the camera to send love to her “baby” Pardison Fontaine in a sweet moment.

Fans were convinced Meg would perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12th, as she was up for six Moonpersons at the big show, but instead, she took her talents to the Metropolitan Museum of Art!

This appearance adds to the already prolific year that has been 2021 for Megan Thee Stallion. Earlier in the year, she snagged three Grammys, include Best New Artist, which left her nearly speechless on stage. This is on top of being nominated for 5 Billboard Music Awards and winning the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best Collaboration with Beyonce on the ‘Savage’ Remix.

Her appearance at the Met Gala comes off the heels of an electric performance at the ‘Made In America’ event at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend just a week earlier. And just the night before, she had the crowds in Manchester on their feet when she performed at Parklife for countless UK fans. She’s living her best life, that one. Good for her!