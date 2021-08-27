Megan Thee Stallion Western Sci-Fi Anime

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Caroline patrols the town’s borders, keeping everyone safe from Nightseekers, these eel-like, half-mechanical, alien bandits who invade, attack, and kidnap local citizens for unknown reasons.

One day, a young, starry-eyed Megan is invited to join Caroline and her team for a patrol, which she happily accepts despite facing some apprehension from her mom. While away, a group of Nightseekers manages to swam the town and take several people, including Megan’s parents.

Orphaned and alone, 10 years go by before the Nightseekers strike again, killing Caroline in the process. This time, however, Megan is grown and ready to take up the mantle. Devastated but determined, Thee Stallion takes matters into her own hands and journeys out to get her family back.