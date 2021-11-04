Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Graduation Photos On Instagram

Hotter by one degree! Since Megan Thee Stallion popped on the scene, she has been adamant about receiving her healthcare administration degree from Texas Southern University! When she dropped her latest single, “Thot S**t,” in June, she gave us a heads up that she would be graduating this year, and the time is coming up swiftly. On October 25th, The H-Town Hottie announced that she would be graduating in December and teased us with photos showing her graduation cap’s design.

If you’re a fan of Megan, you know everything she does is big, and the official graduation photos she shared today are spicy and nothing like traditional graduation flicks! You know that Megan loves her city of Houston, and she always reps it, so it’s only right she incorporated the city’s culture in her grad photos. Looking gorgeous wearing a one-piece metallic swimsuit with a TSU stole draped across her shoulders, the 5’10 rapper stood in front of several cars known as “slabs.”

Megan worked her angles and captioned the post, “Showed my a*s and still went to class. IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t! Megan Thee Mf Stallion, aka the MF Htown Hottie, is graduating December 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY. Now go and talk abt that!”

Megan wasn’t finished sharing her grad photos. She also shared pictures wearing a black dress and diamond heels on campus in front of the letters TSU. In the caption, she shared what fans could expect in December! She has a show on December 3rd at the grand opening of 713 music hall, her graduation is on December 11th, and her graduation party is TBD. Several people congratulated her, including Dreezy and her hairstylist Kellen Deryck who said that every girl at TSU was about to recreate Meg’s picture.

Roomies, drop a comment and let us know what do you think about Megan’s graduation photos!

