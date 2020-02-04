Megan Thee Stallion says she and G-Eazy aren't playing

On Monday morning, Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy had a frenzy on social media after G-Eazy posted a video of him on Megan while he kissed her face. Instantly they caused dating rumors, and Twitter had a picnic with the possible dating scenario.

However, after laughing at all the jokes, Megan turned to Twitter to clear the air on Tuesday and make things clear. She said, "Lol, it's fine, now I'll give you jokes, but I'm not fucking G-Eazy."

A fan answered and asked him why he was sucking her face makeup, and she responded jokingly and said: "He likes Fenty 🤷🏽‍♀️"

G-Eazy has not responded to Megan's video reactions so far. However, one person who reacted to the situation in real time was the Yasmin Wijnaldum model, who was his last known girlfriend. It has not been confirmed if they are still in a relationship or not. However, like us previously reported, she was not feeling the whole situation.

Both Megan and G-Eazy were in Miami for the Super Bowl weekend and were seen having fun together at some events. However, according to Megan, it is not what everyone assumed it was.

