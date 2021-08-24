Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Files Court Documents Alleging Her Record Label Won’t Allow Her To Release New Song With K-Pop Group BTS

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, things between Megan Thee Stallion and her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment continue to be pretty messy—and now Megan has reportedly contacted the court system for help. According to recent court documents, Megan Thee Stallion alleges that her record label is stopping her from releasing a brand new song with popular K-Pop group BTS…and she wants a judge to step in to make things right.

@TMZ_TV reports, Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly taken the legal route in order to be granted permission to release her latest song. She is featured on the remix to the chart-topping BTS song “Butter”—but based on the recent court documents she filed, her record label is allegedly doing everything they can to stop her from releasing it this Friday, August 27th.

In the court documents, Megan says that 1501 Certified Entertainment and label boss Carl Crawford won’t allow her to release the song because they believe it won’t be beneficial to her career—while Meg believes being featured on an international hit is exactly what she needs to expand her fanbase. As a result, the documents state that in order for her to release the song, 1501 wants her to pay a 6-figure amount and force her to pay them to sign off on the song’s release.

You may recall, we reported back in March 2020 that Megan Thee Stallion was suing her record label for the same issue of not releasing her new music. At the time, after she went on Instagram live, she alleged in the lawsuit that certain executives at her label have a reputation for “bullying and using strong-armed tactics.”

Back then, she also admitted to signing her record deal when she was just 20-years-old and really didn’t know what she was signing. A judge in Harris County, Texas reportedly sided with her and granted a temporary restraining order that was set to help prevent her label from blocking her from releasing her new music.

As of now, reps from 1501 Certified Entertainment have not publicly responded.

