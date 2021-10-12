Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up About Seeking Therapy

Megan also noted how losing both parents — her father in the ninth grade and her mother in 2019 — catalyzed the realization. “It was never a conversation that was on the table,” she said. “Now in this space, I’ve lost both of my parents. So now I’m like ‘Oh, my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ And I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. And it’s okay to want to go get therapy.”



Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

