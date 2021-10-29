Megan Thee Stallion Mixtape Something For Thee Hotties

Screaming, crying, throwing up.
Basically, it’s a whole-ass mixtape that includes a mixture of some of her previously released freestyles and 10 unreleased songs — 21 total tracks.
Y’all, that’s TEN new songs.
Not gonna lie, some of these songs go harder than Good News, her debut album from 2020.
Megan really did the most on “Something for Thee Hotties,” including producing some of her own songs.
Have y’all listened yet? Let me know your favorite songs in the comments below!
