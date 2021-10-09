Hotties, your girl Megan Thee Stallion has spoken! Megan took to Instagram on Friday to share her alliance with a campaign that opposes the highly restrictive abortion ban. She kept her message simple. Still, during this time when courts are battling between restricting and reinstating the ban, her support could have impact.

The Texas native shared a simple photo featuring orange-and-grey colored text. In large letters, the text reads “I oppose the Texas abortion ban.” The campaign called Bans Off Our Bodies is reportedly the work of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

According to their website, they recently launched a six-figure ad campaign “to mobilize people and raise awareness about the most dangerous attack on reproductive freedom our country has seen in generations.”

Their budget for the ad buy was reportedly $150,000 and scheduled to reach people in Texas and other states with limited abortion access. This list includes: Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan and Mississippi. However, it’s unclear at this time if Megan received any payment to join Planned Parenthood’s call-to-action.

“Y’all know I’m a Texas girl and we deserve better,” Megan wrote in her Instagram caption. “Politicians want to cut off abortion access and control our bodies, lives, and futures — I’m speaking up. Take action today and text ACCESS to 22422. #BansOffOurBodies”

The post Megan Thee Stallion Joins Campaign Opposing The Texas Abortion Ban appeared first on The Shade Room.