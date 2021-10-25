Megan Thee Stallion Is “Hellraiser” For Halloween

From Hot Girl Summer to HOTTIEWEEN.

We can all go home now. Don’t even bother getting dressed up for Halloween this year. Because Megan Thee Stallion just won the entire holiday.


Tim Mosenfelder / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Megan dressed up as Pinhead from the Hellraiser franchise, and holy actual hell…

“Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain,” she captioned.

Her BF Pardi Fontaine was definitely into it, commenting, “Scary how good you look … even dressed as an acupuncture face white man.”


Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images for 40/40 Club

Let’s have a closer look… If you dare…

Here’s Megan’s inspiration, BTW.

TBH, I’ve never seen Hellraiser, which is a 1987 supernatural horror movie about a group of extra-dimensional demonic beings called “Cenobites,” led by the one and only Pinhead (played by Doug Bradley). I’m too much of a wuss.

Instead, I’ll worship Megan’s costume. HAPPY HOTTIEWEEN!

