Megan Thee Stallion Is “Hellraiser” For Halloween

From Hot Girl Summer to HOTTIEWEEN.
Megan dressed up as Pinhead from the Hellraiser franchise, and holy actual hell…
“Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain,” she captioned.
Her BF Pardi Fontaine was definitely into it, commenting, “Scary how good you look … even dressed as an acupuncture face white man.”
Let’s have a closer look… If you dare…
Here’s Megan’s inspiration, BTW.
TBH, I’ve never seen Hellraiser, which is a 1987 supernatural horror movie about a group of extra-dimensional demonic beings called “Cenobites,” led by the one and only Pinhead (played by Doug Bradley). I’m too much of a wuss.
Instead, I’ll worship Megan’s costume. HAPPY HOTTIEWEEN!
