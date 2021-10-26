Megan Thee Stallion Is A College Grad

Posting pics of a bedazzled graduation cap to Instagram, Megan captioned, “2021 finna graduate collegeeee 😛 taking my graduation pics today 😭I can’t wait for y’all to see.”
“Real smart girl shit,” commented her BF Pardi Fontaine.
Last year, Megan told People that she’d been taking online courses at Texas Southern University for her bachelor’s degree in health administration.
“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said. (Megan’s mom Holly Thomas passed away in 2019 after a battle with brain cancer.) “She saw me going to school before she passed.”
“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?'” she added. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”
Congrats, Megan!!
