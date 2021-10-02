Megan Thee Stallion Halloween Pumpkin Photos

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

An homage to the dancing pumpkin man meme, perhaps?


Rich Fury / Getty Images for Visible

And by “little,” I mean actually nothing at all.

She’s a three-time Grammy-winning artist, has broken a myriad records, and has achieved music stardom all while balancing getting a degree in healthcare administration from Texas Southern University.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And, now we know, she can rock a Halloween-inspired look, too.

More specifically, a pumpkin as a head.

Truly, name something more iconic…I’ll wait.

An homage, perhaps?


The CW

You can watch the full video of this legendary meme here, and find out who it actually is here. 

Sorry, let’s just see these side by side again:


Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram, The CW / Via YouTube

It’s also a little reminiscent to a certain other meme:


Twitter: @cari_mclellan / Via Twitter: @cari_mclellan

(For the uninitiated, this is — of course — a meme featuring reality star Tiffany Pollard on a season of Flavor of Love.)

Can empirically confirm this as a Halloween classic for decades to come:


Twitter: @wavyctrI / Via Twitter: @wavyctrI

Thank you, Meg, for once again giving the people what they want! Happy Hottieween!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR