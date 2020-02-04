Megan Thee Stallion denies dating G-Eazy

%MINIFYHTML286d63d60b78172e767d99ab95ea6aed11% %MINIFYHTML286d63d60b78172e767d99ab95ea6aed12%

The successful & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; He insists he didn't connect with Halsey's ex-boyfriend despite getting hot and heavy in bed during the weekend before the Super Bowl.

Newcomer to hip-hop Megan Thee Stallion he has laughed at the rumors that suggest he is connecting with G-Eazy after getting comfortable at a Super Bowl party on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

G-Eazy seemed to boast of having marked with Megan after sharing videos of rappers huddled on a couch while repeatedly planting kisses on her cheek.

The Instagram story clip appeared hours after I republished a sexy photo of the hit creator "Hot Girl Summer" showing her curves in a colorful outfit while posing on a ladder, captioning the image with four blue-hearted emojis .

However, Megan has turned to Twitter to clarify romantic speculation, ignoring social media jokes about unexpected pairing.

"Lol (laughs out loud) well now, they got all the jokes, but I'm not fucking G Eazy (sic)," he tweeted.

A fan asked why the "No Limit" star had been "removing her makeup" from her face, to which she replied: "She likes Fenty," a nod to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line.

G-Eazy has not yet offered his own comment on dating gossip, but before dating Megan, he had been linked to the model Yasmin Wijnaldum.