Megan Thee Stallion criticizes rumors that claim she is dating G-Eazy

The whole Internet went crazy when Megan Thee Stallion was filmed along with G-Eazy. They were seen together for the first time at a party, and then on a couch and he literally licked his cheek.

People obviously assumed that these two are dating, given how close they were in clips that have been shared on social networks.

All these rumors were also fueled by the fact that he shared a photo of her on his own social media account.

People have also been saying now that Halsey is probably furious after publications with G-Eazy and Megan appeared online.

Now, it seems that Megan decided to speak and criticize these rumors. Check out The Shade Room's post below.

People seemed relieved in the comments after reading Meg's messages.

Someone said: "We knew that hahaha … usually when you wear this hard, it's nothing hahaha … but it looks fake with your gf smh,quot;, and another follower published this: "We knew not. Sister Meg be free! "

Someone else said: "Thank you Lord Jesus, our savior, you have answered our prayers."

A follower said: "He must like Fenty because he was swallowing it whole," and someone else posted this: "This is why black men are not attracted to black women without respect for themselves."

Someone else posted this: "She is making the stereotype about black women look more and more true."

One commenter posted this: "Meg likes that attention so he always shows us who he is with."

G-Eazy's name recently appeared when a video went viral showing Halsey screaming at a member of the audience.

The reason was the fact that the audience member shouted the name of G-Eazy during his show. Halsey addressed the event in his social media account.

Ad

What do you think about all this?



Post views:

0 0