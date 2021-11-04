Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates College Graduation In Cutout Swimsuit – Hollywood Life

Megan Thee Stallion is set to become a college graduate! The ‘WAP’ chart-topper has completed her degree at Texas Southern University, and celebrated with a photoshoot.

Is there anything Megan Thee Stallion can’t do? The 26-year-old has revealed she’s been pursuing a university degree while delivering some of the biggest hits of the past few years — and she’s finally set to graduate! The CEO of Hot Girl Summer will receive her diploma from Texas Southern University in December, and she celebrated by releasing the a slew of stunning graduation pics. Posing in front of the Houston skyline, Meg wore a bright maroon one-piece along with a lapel with her school’s logo on it.

“Showed my a** and still went to class IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that,” she captioned the November 5 post, which showed her holding a diploma while posing in front of several cars. Just last month, she shared some behind-the-scenes footage of herself holding a bedazzled cap that featured her iconic phrase, “Real Hot Girl Sh*t.”

During an appearance on Coach Conversations, Megan also revealed, “I’m literally gonna burst out crying because I can’t believe I made it … I might faint,” in reference to her impending graduation. It’s hard to believe she even found the time to study amid her various commitments. Most recently, she was named one of Glamour‘s 2021 Women Of The Year. She totally stunned in a photoshoot for the magazine, wearing a sheer white dress with gold earrings and jewelry.

In her interview with Glamour, Megan opened up about she’s learned to put herself first and prioritize her own needs. “In life now, I’m just walking around here doing whatever I want to, and I had to learn,” she explained. “It doesn’t matter how that makes other people feel because I’m not going to be with none of y’all. I’m not looking at y’all when I wake up in the morning. I’m not looking at you in the mirror. I have to do things that make me feel good from the inside out.”