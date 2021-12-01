Looks like the H-town Hotties gearing up to see Megan Thee Stallion in concert this weekend won’t get the chance, as Meg recently revealed she has cancelled the show.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Megan’s appearance at Houston’s 713 Music Hall on Friday has been cancelled following the tragic events that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest. Meg sent well wishes to all of those impacted by the festival.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3,” Thee Stallion said in a statement. “Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

While Megan is in no way affiliated with Astroworld Fest, the move is indicative of the impact the tragedy has had on the families involved as well as the public. Various celebrities have been seen on video taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of fans who passed out in the crowd.

Travis Scott, however, has been hit with a plethora of lawsuits since the festival, and his attempts to make things right don’t seem to be sitting well with the family of Ezra Blount. As we previously reported, Blount was the youngest victim that died at Astroworld Fest and his family recently declined Travis’ offer to pay for his funeral expenses.

“The loss of a child is like a faucet of unimaginable pain that has no off handle,” Bob Hilliard, the Blount family’s attorney said. “Your client’s offer is declined.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Concert “Out Of Respect For The Lives Lost” At Astroworld Fest appeared first on The Shade Room.