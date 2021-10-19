Megan Thee Stallion And Pardison Fontaine Celebrate Their One Year Anniversary

Roommates, forget what people say about cuffing season! Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are out here setting the baewatch vibes needed for a lifetime. The couple recently took to Instagram to share intimate footage of the last year of their lives together.

Megan Shows Her Love

Megan kicked off the public celebration vibes with 10 photos of her and her mans. The images vary from funny to intimate to sweet to raunchy and everything in between. One thing is evident in the photos — the pair seems to be in love. Pardi, especially, can’t seem to keep his hands off our girl Megan. Multiple photos show him engaging with Megan’s clappas, from a light squeeze to using it as a beverage holder.

The couple is also pictured goofing off, including jumping at a trampoline park and making silly faces at each other. Megan kept her caption simple for the multi-photo post.

“1 year of fun with you,” she wrote.

She then hopped over to her Instagram Story and shared more footage. She revealed more selfies and physically interacting moments using seven photos. In the seventh photo, she wrote a message saying “10 IG slides can’t fit all the sh*t I got with you.”

Pardi Shows His Love

And don’t think for a moment that Pardi dropped the romance ball. In fact, shortly after Megan’s initial post, Pardi let fans know just how excited he was to be celebrating one year of love with his bae. He posted a short video clip to his Instagram Story in which he’s seen happily dancing to “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross.

He wrote “Today’s our anniversary…stay tuned,” in white text on the video .

Then, he shared an almost minute-and-a-half video depicting their love. Like Megan, Pardi included footage, some unseen, of their loving and joy-filled relationship. The video also featured Instagram posts and articles highlighting their relationship.

“I love you because your presence is a gift all in itself,” Pardi says in the beginning of the video.

C’mon Black love! Congratulations to the happy couple! In Pardi’s words, “Forever to go.”

