Megan Thee Stallion, Amanda Gorman & Mariska Hargitay Named Among Glamour Magazine’s Women Of The Year

Glamour Magazine has officially named its 2021 Women Of The Year–an honor given to inspirational and extraordinary women from a variety of fields–and among those names are some of the women in entertainment and literature that y’all know and admire!

Hot Girl and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, poet Amanda Gorman, and actress Mariska Hargitay were some of the women Glamour bestowed the honor upon, and their individual stories of triumph, perseverance and success are encouraging to say the least.

Y’all know Thee Stallion as the care-free, body positive, college educated hot girl coach from Texas, which she told Glamour is a testament to the generations of women who instilled self-love into her during her childhood. Not to mention, Megan has topped the music charts, snapped on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and will be a college graduate this fall.

“They always taught me self-love,” Megan said about her grandmother, mother and great-grandmother. “They always gave me such high praise. I could be doing the smallest things, [and they would be like,] ‘Oh my God, Megan you tied your shoes so well!’”

Unfortunately, Megan lost her mother and great-grandmother over the span of two weeks in 2019, but through it all she’s managed to persevere and inspire Hotties around the globe.

“Megan Thee Stallion is not just a rapper,” she said. “I’m everything I want to be. I’m just ready for the Hotties to continue our journey.”

23-year-old Amanda Gorman served up major Black Girl Magic after she served as President Biden’s inaugural poet, had a dope performance at the Super Bowl and published two best selling books within six months of each other. Gorman told Glamour message to women inspired by her journey it to be your most authentic self.

“I would say don’t dream to be the next Amanda Gorman,” she wrote. “Dream to be the first you. We need new, diverse, difference voices an the world isn’t served if people imitate me. The more that we have people who are excellent at doing what they do, I think the brighter and bolder we’ll all be for it.”

Mariska Hargitay is one of the most respected women in crime television. As the star of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ Hargitay makes dealing with crisis look easy, which isn’t something she’s always mirrored in her day-to-day life. Mariska spoke to Glamour about dealing with minor health problems, situations with friends and an overall exhausting summer of 2021.

“People ask you that question, ‘What would you say to your younger self?’ And I think for me, I would have grabbed that little girl’s hand and said, ‘Everything is going to be okay. Trust me. Trust me. Everything’s going to be okay,’” Mariska said.

You can read even more about these ladies’ journeys on Glamour Mag‘s website!

