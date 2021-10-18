Megan Fox’s Crop Top & Blue Skirt – See Outfit Photos – Hollywood Life

Megan Fox showed off her incredible figure in a tiny crop top & a skintight mini skirt after her divorce with ex Brian Austin Green became finalized.

When it comes to Megan Fox, 35, she always manages to look sexy and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in LA on October 17. Megan put her toned abs and tiny waist on display when she rocked a short black cropped T-shirt with a high-waisted tight blue mini skirt with a tiny slit on the side. You can see the photos HERE.

On top of her outfit, she donned a long black suede trench coat and she accessorized with a pair of lace-up Femme Luce Sandals in Black and a blue Carat23 Rock Blue Topaz Bag.

Megan just finalized her divorce with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, after 10 years of marriage. The couple was able to settle their divorce without a prenup and they will share joint custody of their three sons, sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

Megan has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she was out in yet another sexy outfit. She looked amazing in a black V-neck Versace Charm Crop Top styled with a pair of black low-rise Versace Charm Split Hem Pants and a matching Versace Charm Jacket on top. She accessorized her outfit with her go-to pair of Femme Luce Sandals in Black and a Yuzefi Bag.

If there’s one thing for sure about Megan, it’s that she’s been loving this bright blue color lately and just a few weeks ago she stepped out in NYC rocking a skintight low-cut leather Miaou Leia Corset top with a pair of matching tight leather Miaou Junior Pants.