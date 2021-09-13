Megan Fox Wears Sheer Dress At 2021 Video Music Awards

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1
Megan is not ready for hot girl summer to be over!


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The Jennifer’s Body star stepped out with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards wearing the sexiest dress of her career.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Fox hit the red carpet wearing a sheer Mugler dress which hugged her curves in all the right ways.


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The gown showed off Fox’s slim physique and her embellished silver thong which might be sold out in a few hours.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

As she passed the photographers, Kelly stood closely beside her in an all-red metallic suit that you might wear if you were going to Vegas.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The “Bloody Valentine” singer finished off his look by placing a few rhinestones on his face.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Talk about rock n’ roll.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

All in all, the couple looked amazing and you could definitely tell that things were still going great between them because they could barely keep their eyes off each other at the event.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Hot girl summer might be over, but for Fox it’s just begun.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

