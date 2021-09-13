Megan Fox Wears Sheer Dress At 2021 Video Music Awards

Megan is not ready for hot girl summer to be over!
Fox hit the red carpet wearing a sheer Mugler dress which hugged her curves in all the right ways.
The gown showed off Fox’s slim physique and her embellished silver thong which might be sold out in a few hours.
As she passed the photographers, Kelly stood closely beside her in an all-red metallic suit that you might wear if you were going to Vegas.
The “Bloody Valentine” singer finished off his look by placing a few rhinestones on his face.
Talk about rock n’ roll.
All in all, the couple looked amazing and you could definitely tell that things were still going great between them because they could barely keep their eyes off each other at the event.
Hot girl summer might be over, but for Fox it’s just begun.
