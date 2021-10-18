Megan Fox Straddle-Kissed MGK During His LA Concert

Anyway, these lovebirds brought their touchy-touch to a new level over the weekend during MGK’s show at the Greek Theatre in LA.


During a rendition of “Candy,” MGK walked out into the crowd to serenade his GF, who was, obvs, present and accounted for.


And not only was Megan all about it, she hopped aboard the MGK train and made out with him. Like, a full straddle-kiss.

This video of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox is all I will be thinking and talking about for the rest of the DAY


And you know what?? Love is love is love.


*wanders off humming what the world needs now is love, sweet love*…

