Megan Fox Rocks Leather & Rhinestone Heels At Concert With MGK – Hollywood Life

Megan Fox looked super stylish as she enjoyed a date night with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert in L.A.

Megan Fox, 35, always dresses up for any occasion, including when she attended a benefit concert hosted by Kanye West and Drake on Dec. 9. The Transformers actress stunned in a black leather coat with fur detailing, blue jeans, and scrappy rhinestone heels. She was joined by beau Machine Gun Kelly, 31, for the event, which benefited Larry Hoover, a former gang leader who has been serving a life sentence in prison for a 1973 murder.

Megan was spotted holding hands with MGK heading into the concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The “Bloody Valentine” rapper wore a casual black hoodie adorned with a sparkly skeleton. MGK also had on a pink hat, black pants, and matching tall boots. He kept his head down as he was snapped by paparazzi, all the while lovingly linking hands with his bombshell girlfriend.

The A-list couple was there to witness Kanye, 44, and Drake, 35, each perform some of their own songs, before the rappers (and former rivals) teamed up to sing each other’s famous tracks. Other celebrity guests included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, G Eazy, and more.

Megan met and fell in love with MGK in early 2020 on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Since then, Megan and MGK have shown off some major PDA during Hollywood events, vacations, and even double date nights with their pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. After “Kravis” got engaged in Oct. 2021, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how the romantic gesture could impact Megan and MGK’s relationship. “Megan has looked at the engagement between Travis and Kourtney as a wonderful thing,” our insider said. “She is so happy for them but it really has sped things up in her mind and she wants Colson [MGK] to make the same commitment. She would love nothing more than to get engaged and then married to him.”