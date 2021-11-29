Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Take Their Kids Shopping In Greece – Hollywood Life

The family vacation continues for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The couple took their kids – Megan and Brian Austin Green’s three sons and MGK’s pre-teen daughter – on a shopping trip in Thessaloniki.

Ψώνια! That’s how you shout “Shopping!” in Greek, and that’s exactly what Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly did while enjoying their Greece vacation on Sunday (Nov. 28). In the new photos of the overseas vacation, Megan, 35, and MGK (Colson Baker, 31) took their blended family out and about in Thessaloniki. Megan’s three sons with Brian Austin Green – Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 – joined 12-year-old Casie Colson Baker as they strolled down the sidewalk and saw the best that Greece had to offer.

During this little trip, Megan wore a pink and white tie-dyed sweatsuit and kept her hair flowing down to her shoulders. The “Papercuts” rocker opted for an oversized, puffy black coat and yellow pants covered in pockets. His daughter, Casie, matched MGK in her own black puffer jacket, but she went with ripped jeans and a pink t-shirt.

This outing comes weeks after MGK and Megan first took their love to Greece. The couple enjoyed a vacation on the Greek island of Santorini on Nov. 10. Rather, Megan enjoyed a little bit of PDA during a lunch date with her boyfriend. As she and MGK dined during an intimate lunch, the Jennifer’s Body actress wrapped her arms around MGK and snuggled in close. Apparently, they had so much fun in Greece that they had to go back – and bring their kids with them!

Speaking of kids, MGK turned some heads when he opted to bring his daughter, Casie, to the 2021 American Music Awards instead of his girlfriend. For some, it was a chance to see how much Casie has grown. For others, who were unaware that Machine Gun Kelly has a 12-year-old-daughter, they were confused as to who was MGK’s plus-one. While on the AMAs red carpet, MGK fielded a question from Entertainment Tonight regarding his friend Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian. After the reporter asked if MGK was happy for Pete, the rocker said, “no comment,” with a smirk.

If things go well for Pete and Kim, expect them to join MGK and Megan and Kourtney Kardashian‘s and Travis Barker on a triple-date. And, perhaps fans should expect a new piece of jewelry to appear on Megan’s finger sooner than later. Megan “would love nothing more than to get engaged and then married to [MGK] and considers him a soulmate,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.