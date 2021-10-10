Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly Red Carpet Looks 2021

In case you haven’t already heard, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are very much an item.


The duo is one of Hollywood’s latest it couples and are notoriously known for making a major statement wherever they go, whether it’s another PDA moment or coordinating outfits for a night on the town.


We’ve rounded up Megan and MGK’s most iconic looks to grace the red carpet this year. Check them out below:

To start, this barely-there shimmering dress and red hot suit to match for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards:


A closer look at Megan’s nearly naked sheer gown and fresh out of the shower ‘do:


And MGK’s face covered in punk rock pearl details:


This striking Met Gala number when Megan hit the red carpet solo:


Just look at the cascading train on this one:


These Sin City ensembles featuring a skintight corset dress and straight up sparkling black jacket:


That time they hit the iHeartRadio Music Awards as an edgier version of Barbie and Ken:


It’s hard to forget this hot pink #OOTD:


MGK even had a killer set of claws to go with his metallic fit:


This all-black cutout dress that left little to the imagination and brought on some very ~vampy~ vibes:


Finally, MGK’s painted tongue that broke the Internet and made paparazzi go wild:


What’s your favorite fashion look from Megan and MGK? Let us know in the comments!

