Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly Red Carpet Looks 2021

The duo is one of Hollywood’s latest it couples and are notoriously known for making a major statement wherever they go, whether it’s another PDA moment or coordinating outfits for a night on the town.
We’ve rounded up Megan and MGK’s most iconic looks to grace the red carpet this year. Check them out below:
To start, this barely-there shimmering dress and red hot suit to match for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards:
A closer look at Megan’s nearly naked sheer gown and fresh out of the shower ‘do:
And MGK’s face covered in punk rock pearl details:
This striking Met Gala number when Megan hit the red carpet solo:
Just look at the cascading train on this one:
These Sin City ensembles featuring a skintight corset dress and straight up sparkling black jacket:
That time they hit the iHeartRadio Music Awards as an edgier version of Barbie and Ken:
It’s hard to forget this hot pink #OOTD:
MGK even had a killer set of claws to go with his metallic fit:
This all-black cutout dress that left little to the imagination and brought on some very ~vampy~ vibes:
Finally, MGK’s painted tongue that broke the Internet and made paparazzi go wild:
What’s your favorite fashion look from Megan and MGK? Let us know in the comments!
