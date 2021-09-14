Megan Fox Attends 2021 Met Gala Without Machine Gun Kelly

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

I don’t know why, but every time Megan Fox walks down a red carpet, she sets it on fire!


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

The Till Death star did exactly that when she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala wearing a gorgeous red gown by Dundas.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

Although Fox looked amazing, fans couldn’t help but notice that her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, was nowhere in sight.


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

The pair have practically been inseparable since they started dating last year.


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Just yesterday, they attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards together and hung out with friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

But this year, MGK had to miss the Met Gala because he was already scheduled to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers.


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Although it’s a huge bummer, fans still got to see Fox on the red carpet, and you best believe she held it down for the both of them.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In my opinion, the best thing about her look was her hair and makeup. It tied the whole outfit together.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

