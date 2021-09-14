Megan Fox Attends 2021 Met Gala Without Machine Gun Kelly

The Till Death star did exactly that when she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala wearing a gorgeous red gown by Dundas.
Although Fox looked amazing, fans couldn’t help but notice that her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, was nowhere in sight.
The pair have practically been inseparable since they started dating last year.
Just yesterday, they attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards together and hung out with friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
But this year, MGK had to miss the Met Gala because he was already scheduled to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Although it’s a huge bummer, fans still got to see Fox on the red carpet, and you best believe she held it down for the both of them.
In my opinion, the best thing about her look was her hair and makeup. It tied the whole outfit together.
