Megan Fox And MGK VMA Moments

They go everywhere together, including last night’s MTV Video Music Awards.
And every time they go anywhere, they make a statement. Not just because this is what they wore.
But because they are very much in love and don’t care who knows it.
There was the red carpet hand placement…
His hand remained lightly caressing her butt even as they sauntered away.
There was this enlightening interview on Megan’s VMAs look.
Which naturally ended with her calling him “daddy.”
Oh, and apparently, “no other hoes” are allowed to be in MGK’s music videos besides Megan.
This was them during the ceremony. I both feel uncomfortable looking at this and yet, cannot look away.
Oh, and let’s not forget the “hot girls with alt BF’s” moment, as my coworker called it.
IDK about you, but these images are now burned in my mind forever.
And while it is…a lot. After everything Megan’s been through, it’s nice to see she’s happy.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!