Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Gave Each Other Tattoos

As in, a reporter from the magazine legitimately spoke to them while Megan tattooed MGK, and vice versa. While the rapper opted to decorate his hip with the new design, it sounds like Megan wanted the phrase — which says “the darkest fairytale” — on her forearm.



Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The pair initially planned to get their respective tattoos in the same places (their “inner-arm veins,” according to GQ British Style), but MGK, as we know, has sprawling arm sleeves already.