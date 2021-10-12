Home Entertainment Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Gave Each Other Tattoos

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Gave Each Other Tattoos

“It looks like a fairy ghost did it.”

After respectively acquiring tattoos that reference each others’ names last year, the couple expanded their body art collection during a more recent interview with GQ British Style.


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

As in, a reporter from the magazine legitimately spoke to them while Megan tattooed MGK, and vice versa. While the rapper opted to decorate his hip with the new design, it sounds like Megan wanted the phrase — which says “the darkest fairytale” — on her forearm.


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The pair initially planned to get their respective tattoos in the same places (their “inner-arm veins,” according to GQ British Style), but MGK, as we know, has sprawling arm sleeves already.

The quote they selected holds significance for Megan and MGK, and appears to reference a sentiment expressed during the earliest part of their relationship. As Megan explained, it “alludes back to one of the first text messages [they] ever sent each other.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Megan, a newbie tattoo artist, was concerned that she might have “fucked it up” after completing MGK’s design. But he described her work as the “best tattoo [he’s] ever seen,” adding, “It looks like a fairy ghost did it…It’s all haunted.”


Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

In 2020, some lyrics in MGK’s song, “Banyan Tree,” tipped fans off to his and Megan’s first set of matching tattoos. As the track suggested, Megan does have MGK’s nickname tattooed on her collarbone.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Since MGK sometimes goes by “the gunman,” per some Twitter users, Megan’s collarbone tattoo reads, “el pistolero,” which is the Spanish translation.

MGK, apparently, has Megan’s initials printed somewhere else on his body.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for dcp

What do you all think about Megan and MGK’s joint tattoo session? Are we at all surprised “the darkest fairytale” were actual words these two exchanged while getting acquainted? Feel free to weigh in below.

