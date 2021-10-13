Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Couple Interview

Today I learned that MGK looks like a meerkat.

Regardless of how you feel about them, you cannot deny that Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker and Megan Fox are the IT couple at the moment.

Whether you want them to or not, MGK and MFx are here to stay:

everything i’ve learned about megan fox and machine gun kelly has been against my will


Listen, are they headass at times? Yes. Am I 100% obsessed with everything they do? Also yes.

Earlier today, GQ released the latest video in their “Couple Quiz” series starring, you guessed it, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and it’s one degree shy of pure chaos:

So, in case you have a morbid obsession with these two (like me) but don’t wanna watch the video (unlike me, who’s seen it three times now), please enjoy my breakdown of the wildest tidbits from their interview:

Seven seconds in and we already have a winner:

These two are no strangers to tattoos, but it’s INTERESTING that in the short time they’ve known one another, they have a) a matching tattoo, b) a tattoo they gave one another, and c) tattoos of each other’s nicknames/initials:


Commitment, thy name is actually Megan Fox and MGK. 

*Speechless*


The fact that MGK, without any hesitation, knew that this was something on Megan’s bucket list is…impressive is the only word that comes to mind. 

OK, their couple handshake is so precious:

*Speechless x2*


I don’t know what this means, and I don’t think I wanna know what this means. 

This is MGK’s fave picture of Megan, which, if you know anything about his foot fetish, says a lot:


Alo Ceballos / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“It’s the cutest picture I’ve ever seen in my life and I send it to her often.” 

The list of nicknames Megan has for MGK includes, but are not limited to: Buddha, Lamby, Cookie, and Blonde Angel Baby:


“Lamby, but you haven’t gotten that one in a while, you have to earn that one back.” 

Megan CONFIRMED that MGK loves the Nicole Kidman Cinematic Universe™:


Golden Globes

Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Undoing…Colson says “cap,” but I say the gentleman doth protest too much. 

Megan saying that MGK looks like a meerkat is the best present she’s ever given me:


Jami Tarris / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

She doesn’t know me. But this is an amazing gift. 

*Speechless x3*


I want Megan to read my birth chart next. 

And that was that! I hope you enjoyed this journey — and, if you’re so inclined, you can watch GQ’s full interview with Megan and Colson to TRULY grasp the full experience.

