Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Couple Interview

Today I learned that MGK looks like a meerkat.
Whether you want them to or not, MGK and MFx are here to stay:
Earlier today, GQ released the latest video in their “Couple Quiz” series starring, you guessed it, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and it’s one degree shy of pure chaos:
So, in case you have a morbid obsession with these two (like me) but don’t wanna watch the video (unlike me, who’s seen it three times now), please enjoy my breakdown of the wildest tidbits from their interview:
Seven seconds in and we already have a winner:
These two are no strangers to tattoos, but it’s INTERESTING that in the short time they’ve known one another, they have a) a matching tattoo, b) a tattoo they gave one another, and c) tattoos of each other’s nicknames/initials:
*Speechless*
OK, their couple handshake is so precious:
*Speechless x2*
This is MGK’s fave picture of Megan, which, if you know anything about his foot fetish, says a lot:
The list of nicknames Megan has for MGK includes, but are not limited to: Buddha, Lamby, Cookie, and Blonde Angel Baby:
Megan CONFIRMED that MGK loves the Nicole Kidman Cinematic Universe™:
Megan saying that MGK looks like a meerkat is the best present she’s ever given me:
*Speechless x3*
And that was that! I hope you enjoyed this journey — and, if you’re so inclined, you can watch GQ’s full interview with Megan and Colson to TRULY grasp the full experience.
