Meet Them Here – Hollywood Life

Devin Booker may be known as a professional basketball player, but it turns out his parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez, also have impressive careers. Get to know them better here.

Devin Booker, 25, has made quite the impression on the basketball court as part of the Phoenix Suns, and it seems his skill and hard work runs in the family. The athlete’s parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez, led successful careers of their own as they raised him, and have been a huge part of his life. From influencing his love of basketball, to showing him how to build a strong relationship, his folks are definitely a part of his success story.

Find out more about them below!

Devin Booker’s Father Melvin Booker

Like Devin, Melvin spent many years as a professional basketball player. Originally from Mississippi, he became a great player in high school before getting signed to play for the University of Missouri. He was the 1994 Big Eight Player of the Year and after impressing on the court, he was elected to the intercollegiate athletics Hall of Fame at the University of Missouri.

He went on to play in the NBA for the Houston Rockets during the 1995-1996 season and the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors during the 1996-1997 season. He ended up meeting Devin’s mother, Veronica, when he was playing for the Grand Rapids Mackers in the 1995-1996 CBA season. They never married but dated for many years and had Devin, Melvin’s only child, in 1996. Although Veronica would stay with Devin while Melvin traveled to Europe and Asia for games, he would bring Devin to the court in the summers, further peaking his interest in the sport.

After retiring from professional basketball in 2008, Melvin used his time to help Devin prepare for his own career and was hired as an assistant coach to his old high school, Moss Point High School, in 2011.

Devin Booker’s Mother Veronica Gutierrez

Veronica is a Mexican-American and her father was born in Mexico. She reportedly worked as a cosmetologist and already had a son named Davon Wade when she met Devin’s father in her hometown of Grand Rapids. After having Devin in 1996, she was often the one to spend time with him when Melvin traveled in different countries for his professional basketball career. In an interview with Undefeated, Melvin credited her for helping him continue his sport.

“She made it happen. I owe her all the credit for allowing that to happen. Ever since [Devin] was 8 months old, he was coming with me in the summertime. It was special. I was trying to make up for the times I missed when I was gone,” he told the outlet in 2016.

After splitting from Melvin, Veronica went on to have her third child, daughter Mya Powell, who reportedly has chromosome 22 deletion syndrome. Devin and Mya have become very close over the years and he’s often seen sharing sweet moments with her.