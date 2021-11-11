Meet The Winners Of The 2021 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards By DailyCoin

Meet The Winners Of The 2021 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards



Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, held its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on November 9, 2021.

As part of the event, Benzinga Fintech Listmakers were ranked on their impact in the areas of investing, technology, financial literacy and more.

This year’s official 2021 Benzinga Fintech Winners include the following categories and companies:

Best Accelerator: Start Path by Mastercard (NYSE:)Best Alternative Investments Platform: Alumni VenturesBest API: Apex Fintech Solutions LLCBest Automated Trading Software: 8topuz Wealth FintechBest Broker for Short Selling: TradeZeroBest Brokerage for Beginners: Robinhood (NASDAQ:)Best Brokerage for Forex: Forex.comBest Brokerage for Options Trading: Charles Schwab (NYSE:)Best Brokerage for Trading Futures: NinjaTraderBest Canadian Brokerage: QuestradeBest Data Analysis Tool: S3Best Day Trading Software: Market Structure EDGE LLCBest Financial Literacy Tool: TradeOutLoud LLCBest Financial Planning Software: LendingPointBest Financial Research Company: TOGGLE AIBest InsurTech: Coterie InsuranceBest Investment Research Tech: Market ChameleonBest New Product: eMoney AdvisorBest Paper Trading Platform: Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:)Best Portfolio Tracker: Accointing AGBest Robo-Advisor: TitanBest Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments: Coinbase (NASDAQ:)Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency: Voyager DigitalBest Trading Technology: TrendSpider LLCMost Innovative ETF Company: ARK InvestMost Innovative in Capital Markets: tZERO Group, Inc.Lifetime Achievement: Thomas Peterffy, Interactive BrokersMost Impactful Fintech Executive: James Putra, TradeStation CryptoMost Influential Data Scientist: Juan Pablo Villatoro, CORE Monitoring SystemsTop Financial Influencer: Jaspreet Singh, Minority MindsetPeople’s Choice Award: Aries Simplifying Access to Futures: NinjaTraderBest Investment App: Webull Financial LLCBest Reg Tech: Trillium Labs – SurveyorBest Options Apps: E*tradeBest Broker for CFDs: Forex.comBest Money Management Apps: JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) & Co.Best Broker for Mutual Funds: Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLCBest Research Aggregator: Yahoo FinanceBest Multi-Asset: eToro

“We’re recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives,”

says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

“Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech.”

Information provided by FinancialNewsMedia.

