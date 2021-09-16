Meet The Singer’s Five Children And Their Fathers – Hollywood Life

Find out more about all five of the legendary singer’s five children that she left behind, following her sudden and tragic death in 2012.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly nine years since Jenni Rivera died at age 43 in a December 2012 plane crash. With 13 albums to her name and fans all over the globe, the Latin music singer left behind a lasting legacy on the music world, and she’s had two posthumous compilations albums and four live records released since her passing. During her life, Jenni had five children from both of his marriages. Nearly a decade after her death, her two sons and three daughters are all grown up! Find out more about Jenni’s five children.

Chiquis

Jenni’s first daughter was born Janney Marín Rivera in June 1985, when the singer was still a teenager. Jenni later married her daughter’s father: José Trinidad Marín. Janney is better known by the name Chiquis, 36. Jenni’s eldest has followed in her mother’s footsteps and pursued a singing career of her own. She has three albums to her name, with her most recent being 2020’s Playlist. Chiquis has also had a career in reality TV, starring in a number of shows, focused on her life. The most recent was 2018’s The Riveras, which she also produced.

In 1997, it was revealed that Chiquis’ father had sexually molested her aunt Rosie Rivera and her sister Jacqie. José was sentenced to 31 years in prison in 2007 for sexual assault. Chiquis wrote that she forgave her father in her 2015 memoir, but hasn’t spoken to him since her mother’s death, since he didn’t offer condolences, via Billboard.

Jacqie Campos

Jenni gave birth to her second child with José in 1989. Jacquelin, 32, goes by Jacqie, and married her husband Michael Campos in 2012. Like her sister, Jacquie has also pursued a music career, where she performs under her mother’s last name. Her latest single is August 2021’s “Ex Factor,” and she’s even set to perform with her sister at a California show on September 25, via her Instagram.

Michael

Jenni’s last child with José was her son Michael, 30, who was born in 1991. Michael originally had his father’s last name, but it appears that he now goes by his mom’s, via his Instagram. While he may not be a musician like his mom or sisters, he is an artist in the truest sense of the word: he’s a painter! He’s been taking part in NBC and the NFL’s CANVS competition, which is set to “paint a path to Super Bowl LVI.” He’s shown off plenty of his awesome signs and murals, including the one he did for CANVS on his Instagram. Besides his paintings, he occasionally posts photos of his adorable daughter Luna.

Jenicka Lopez

After divorcing José, Jenni married Juan Lopez in 1997. The pair had their first daughter Jenicka, 23, in October 1997. Jenicka has shown herself to be a bit of a fashionista and beauty guru. She used to run a YouTube channel, where she showed off some of her looks and makeup skills, but her last video was uploaded in December 2020. Even though she may not be a YouTuber anymore, she still shows off some of her awesome looks on Instagram.

Johnny Lopez

Jenni gave birth to her youngest son Johnny, 20, in February 2001. Johnny is also a musician, and he goes by the name Cinco (perhaps because he was Jenni’s fifth child). Johnny came out as bisexual in 2017, after revealing that he’d been in a relationship with a man for two years, via People.