Meet The President’s 7 Grandkids – Hollywood Life

U.S. President Joe Biden is very close with his family, and that includes his grandchildren. Here’s everything to know about the seven Biden grandkids.

Even as President of the United States, Joe Biden has remained a loving figure to his grandchildren. The 78-year-old politician has seven grandkids, and they all absolutely adore their grandfather — or “Pop-Pop,” as they call him. So much so, that some of the kids were even present on the presidential campaign trail before Joe defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Joe’s been hard at work in the White House while also continuing to spend time with his family, grandkids included. Below, everything you need to know about the youngest generation of Bidens.

Naomi Biden

Joe’s eldest grandchild is Naomi Biden, 27. Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, and she was named after her late aunt, Biden’s daughter who died in a car accident in 1972 at 1 years old. Naomi graduated from Columbia Law School in May 2021. She attended the University of Pennsylvania for her undergraduate, and she was classmates with Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump. Naomi is dating Peter Neal, and she often documents their sweet relationship on social media. Her Instagram page, which boasts over 100,000 followers, features photos of Naomi with her family and friends.

Finnegan Biden

Finnegan Biden, 21, is Hunter and Kathleen’s second daughter. She’s named after Joe’s late mother, Catherine Eugenia Finnegan. Unlike big sister Naomi, Finnegan tends to keep a low profile in the public and on social media. However, she did step out to campaign for her grandfather in 2020. At a Feb. 2020 rally in Iowa, Joe introduced Finnegan to the crowd and said, “Granddaughters not only love their grandpops but they like them. And that’s the great thing. Thank you, baby.”

Maisy Biden

The next Biden grandkid is Maisy Biden, the 20-year-old daughter of Hunter and Kathleen. Maisy traveled a lot with Joe while he served as Vice President to Barack Obama. She even formed a close friendship with the younger Obama daughter, Sasha Obama. Maisy graduated from high school in 2019 and she celebrated with a family party that her loved ones attended, including Joe and his wife Jill Biden. Maisy is also active on TikTok, where she shares fun dancing and lip syncing videos. She has over 180,000 followers on the social media platform.

Natalie Biden

Joe’s fourth-eldest grandchild is Natalie Biden, 17. Natalie’s parents are Hallie Olivere and the late Beau Biden (Joe’s son who died of brain cancer in 2015.) Natalie is a bit more low-key than her cousins, though she did speak at the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. She talked about First Lady Jill at the event, saying, “I would say she’s not your average grandmother. She’s a prankster, she’s very mischievous.” Natalie also got involved in her grandfather’s campaign by performing an Instagram Q&A to encourage voting with cousin Noami and model Kaiai Gerber.

Robert ‘Hunter’ Biden

Robert ‘Hunter’ Biden II, 15, is Beau and Hallie’s youngest child. He was named after his uncle. When he was around 9 years old, his father tragically died of brain cancer. Robert has made many appearances with his grandfather throughout Joe’s time as Vice President and during the campaign trail for the 2020 election. He also appeared in a video reciting the national anthem at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Joe Biden’s 6th Grandchild

The sixth Biden grandchild is a girl, though her name is unknown. She is the daughter of Hunter and Lunden Alexis Roberts. Luden gave birth to the baby girl in 2018 in Arkansas, though it wasn’t revealed until 2020 that Hunter was the father. According to reports, Hunter has agreed to pay child support.

Beau Biden

Joe Biden’s seventh grandchild is Beau Biden. Baby Beau was born in March 2020 to Hunter’s second wife, Melissa Cohen. The couple named their son after Hunter’s late brother. Beau’s arrival came at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he hasn’t been seen much in public.