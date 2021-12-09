Meet Tara Wilson, ‘Mr. Big’s Better Half – Hollywood Life

Mr. Big has a Mrs. Actor Chris Noth – best known for his role on ‘Sex In The City’ – has been happily married to Tara Wilson, so get to know all about his better half.

It wouldn’t be a Sex And The City revival without Mr. Big. Chris Noth joined Sarah Jessica Partner and other costars for the 2021 premiere of And Just Like That…, the latest installment of the SATC franchise. Chris, who portrayed John James “Mr. Big” Preston, the on-again/off-again love interest of Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw. However, while SJP and Chris had chemistry on the red carpet ahead of And Just Like That’s premiere, Mr. Big has a real-life love: Tara Wilson. Tara was on hand for the premiere, and the two shared a passionate kiss while on the red carpet.

Tara and Chris have been married since 2012, but their love has gone back further than that. For those curious what kind of woman could land herself a “Big” like Chris, wonder no longer! Here’s what you need to know about Chris Noth’s wife.

Tara Wilson Is An Actress.

Tara Lynn Wilson was born on February 25, 1982, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, according to her IMDB profile page. She moved to New York City to pursue acting and graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

This Canadian actress only has a handful of credits to her name. She appeared on an episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent in 2004, playing “Pam” on the episode “Ill-Bred.” She also appeared in the 2001 movie Piñero and the 2009 flick, Frame Of Mind. That is her last listed role. However, she has continued to act on stage in productions like B.R.O.K.E.N. code B.I.R.D. switching.

Tara Met While Working At Chris’s Bar In Manhattan.

Chris, born on November 13, 1954, co-owns the Cutting Room bar in Manhattan (currently located at East 32nd Street between Park and Madison.) Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Sting, and Sheryl Crow have all performed at the bar at its previous location. It was created by the original owner, Steve Walter, and is currently co-owned by Chris. It was at this bar where Chris would meet the love of his life. Tara was working at the Cutting Room around 2002 (though some reports list it as 2001), and, just like that, she and Chris crossed paths. A romance bloomed, and it has thrived ever since.

She Gave Birth To Their First Child In 2008.

Though Carrie Bradshaw likes to share all the intimate details and dirty secrets, Tara and Chris tend to keep things a bit private. However, they couldn’t help but share the good news that arrived in 2008: a 7 lbs., 10 oz. son named Orion Christopher. “I am happy to confirm that Chris Noth and Tara Wilson are the proud parents of a happy and healthy baby boy,” the rep told People. “Chris and Tara are thrilled, and all are doing well.”

They Tied The Knot In 2012.

After a decade of dating – which saw them become a family – Chris and Tara got married on April 6, 2012, according to CNN. They got engaged in 2009, one year after Orion’s birth. “I always think it’s the little things that count,” he said in a 2010 interview with Redbook, per CNN. “I feel sad that we’re living in a culture that doesn’t write letters anymore – it’s a lost art,” he said of the romantic letter-writing of his youth. “It’s something that adds dimension to the romantic life. Emails and texts just don’t cut it.”

And They Welcomed Their Second Son In 2020

“Down from the heavens comes our second son – Keats! ‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever,’” wrote Chris on February 18, 2020. His and Tara’s second son arrived right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down, but on the plus side, it allowed them to bond with their newborn. Throughout 2020, Chris shared pictures of their son (“First day at the Beach for Keats!“) in Keats’ first year of life.

Chris Has Said He’s Received Racist Threats Over His Marriage.

“When I was in a play on Broadway two years ago, I’d occasionally get letters of outrage,” Chris told the Wall Street Journal in 2013, “usually from somewhere in Alabama or something, saying y’know, ‘Don’t come down here with your wife,’” he said. Despite this, he said he was still hopeful for a post-racial society. “We’re all getting together. We’re all mixing it up,” he told WSJ with a laugh.