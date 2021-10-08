Meet His Children Kevin & Hannah – Hollywood Life

Tom Selleck is a proud father of two adult children, son Kevin and daughter Hannah. Find out more about the actor’s kids here.

Tom Selleck, 76, is known by most as the beloved actor whose starred in shows like Magnum, P.I., Friends and Blue Bloods. But off the screen, Tom is a doting father to his two children: son Kevin Selleck, 55, and daughter Hannah Selleck, 32. Tom welcomed his kids under fairly different circumstances with two different women, but he loves them both the same. And while his children are now grown, Tom still holds them dear to his heart. “You never stop being a dad even though your kids are grown,” he told Parade in September 2018.

Below is everything you need to know about Kevin and Hannah Selleck.

Kevin Selleck

Tom was previously married to model Jacqueline Ray from 1971 to 1982, during which he adopted Jacqueline’s son Kevin from a previous relationship. Kevin, who was born Kevin Shepard, was 21 years old when he was adopted by the famed actor. Kevin went on to join the music industry, forming the rock band Toxic in 1993 with Emerson Hart, Jeff Russo, Dan Lavery and Dan Rothchild. The group released its debut album, Lemon Parade, in 1996 before Kevin quit the band, citing personal and family issues. However, reports stated that his exit was due to a fight between Kevin and another member of the group.

Kevin also briefly took up acting at one point. In 1987, he appeared in an episode of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom. A decade later, he wrote the soundtrack to the horror film Scream 2, according to his IMDb page. Over the years, reports have stated that Kevin has struggled with drug addition. He was reportedly sent to the Betty Ford Rehabilitation Center at Tom’s behest, and eventually got clean. However, Tom has never publicly spoken about his son’s alleged struggles. Today, Kevin is seemingly healthy and has six children with his wife, costume designer Annabel Selleck.

Hannah Selleck

Tom’s second child, Hannah, was born on December 16, 1988. Hannah’s mom is actress Jillie Joan Mack, whom Tom married on August 7, 1987, five years after he split from Jacqueline. Tom and Jillie are still together today, though they’re not often seen out together in public. Hannah is not in the spotlight as much as her dad, but there are some interesting facts about her to note.

For starters, Hannah is an established equestrian pro. Per reports, she’s won a string of medals at various horseback riding competitions, including the 2010 Blenheim Summer Classic in California. In 2011, she told Equestrian Living magazine that her parents convinced her to pursue horseback riding. “Because [my parents are] both artists, they believe in the idea that you have to be very passionate about what you do to be successful,” she said. “They encouraged me to be passionate about it and immersed in it, and from there it was kind of on me how much I wanted it. They always let me take the lead. If I wanted to move barns or trainers, that was my decision.”

Hannah additionally pursued her career in horseback riding by founding Descanso Farm, a horse breeding company that Tom is also involved with. “We want to show that we can produce horses in the States, having them on the ground as foals and bringing them up through the young horse classes,” Hannah said in her EL interview. “But we don’t want to just get the horse to the ring quickly; I want to make it right so that it has a long career.” Aside from equestrian, Hannah has also dipped her toe in modeling. She’s reportedly appeared on the covers of magazines like Palm Beach Illustrated, Equestrian Living, and Horse & Style.