Meet His 7 Kids, Include Daughter Lori – Hollywood Life

Steve Harvey has seven wonderful children, all of whom are successful in their own right. Learn about them here.

Steve Harvey, 64, doesn’t just have a massive career — he’s got a big family, too! The talk-show host is a proud father to seven children, who have all grown into beautiful and successful adults. Of the seven kids, four are Steve’s biological children from his past marriages to Marcia Harvey and Mary Shackelford. Steve then married current wife Marjorie Harvey, and he adopted her three children. And from that moment on, Steve was officially a dad of 7!

Below, everything you need to know about Steve’s kids — including the daughter that is dating an A-list Hollywood movie star.

Brandi Harvey

Steve’s eldest children are his twin daughters with Marcia, named Brandi and Karli. The girls were born in 1982, and the now-39-year-olds have evolved into such stunning women. Brandi has done a lot in her career, but her most impressive accomplishment would have to be founding Beyond Her, a fitness, health and lifestyle website geared specifically to women. Brandi is also the Chief Change Maker and Executive Director of The Steve & Marjorie Foundation, a philanthropic organization started by Steve that provides youth outreach services. In addition, Brandi has her own podcast and a book that she published in October 2019.

Karli Harvey

Brandi’s twin sister, Karli, has a successful career as well. Karli is very involved in the Steve & Marjorie Foundation, where she does public speaking and mentoring. She and Brandi also share personal stories and give advice in Instagram videos that they call “Twin Talk.” Karli got married to Ben Raymond in September 2015, and together they have a 5-year-old son, Ben “BJ” Raymond II.

Broderick Harvey Jr.

Broderick Harvey Jr, 30, is Steve’s third child from his marriage to Marcia. Broderick has his own fashion line called Need Money Not Friends and his own photography studio called B. Harvey Photography Inc. He is also involved in his family’s foundation. In 2019, Broderick appeared as a guest on the final episode of his father’s daytime talk show, Steve, and spoke about the pair’s relationship. Broderick said that Steve “wasn’t full time in my life until I was 16,” at which point he moved to Atlanta to live full-time with his father. “At 16, I knew that’s what I needed as a man,” Broderick said on the episode.

Wynton Harvey

Steve’s only child from his marriage to Mary, which lasted from 1996 to 2005, is son Wynton Harvey, 24. Wynton has been passionate about art since he was young, and often shares his work on his social media pages. He has his own photography and art designs IG page, while his regular account boasts over 63,000 followers. Wynton also has a profile on Rarible.com, where digital artists and creators issue and sell their custom work.

Morgan Harvey

Morgan Harvey, 34, is Steve’s eldest stepchild. Her mother is Marjorie, but the identity of her biological father has never been publicly revealed. She, along with her two siblings, were adopted by Steve after he married Marjorie in 2007. Morgan is a prestigious pastry chef, having graduated from the Culinary Institute of America with a degree in Baking and Pastry. She started her own culinary brand, I Need Sum Mo, and shares recipes for food and cocktails on the website. Morgan is married to DJ Kareem Hawthorne, with whom she shares two daughters: Elle, 6, and Marley, 1.

Jason Harvey

30-year-old Jason Harvey is among the trio of Steve’s stepchildren. Jason is the founder of Yevrah, a luxury women’s footwear company. He has over 37,000 followers on his IG page, where he often documents photos of his immediate family. Those loved ones include his wife Amanda Harvey, and their four children, Ezra, Noah, Rose, and Joey.

Lori Harvey

Last but not least is Steve’s youngest adopted child, daughter Lori Harvey, 24. Fans likely know Lori, who is far and away the most famous of Steve’s seven kids. She is a model who has appeared on a number of magazine covers, including Vogue. But Lori has really shot to fame thanks to her relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan, 34. The pair started dating around November 2020, and they went public with the romance in January 2021. They’ve been going strong ever since, and Lori even gushed over the Black Panther actor on The Real in September. “We just really balance each other,” Lori said. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘when you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”

And luckily for Lori, her father has gone on record to say he approves of the Hollywood romance. “I’m happy for my daughter right now. I really am,” Steve told PEOPLE . “It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it’s the first time she’s been happy. He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ’cause I have ways,” the Family Feud host jokingly added.