Meet His 7 Brothers & Sisters – Hollywood Life

‘The Fate Of The Furious’ star has followed in his father Clint Eastwood’s footsteps and pursued an acting career. Find out more about all of Scott Eastwood’s siblings here!

Scott Eastwood, 35, may have gotten his start acting in his father’s films, but he has established himself as an actor and has gone on to many starring roles on his own in films like Suicide Squad, Snowden, and Pacific Rim: Uprising. The son of flight attendant Jaclyn Reeves and Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood, Scott got his start with his part in the 2006 film Flags Of Our Fathers, which his father directed, and Scott acted under the name Scott Reeves. While Scott has established himself as an actor, he’s only one of eight children that Clint has had with six different women. Keep reading to find out more about Scott Eastwood’s siblings.

Laurie Murray

Scott’s oldest sister Laurie Murray, 67, wasn’t known to Clint until well after she was born. Laurie was born in 1954, when Clint was engaged to his first wife Maggie Johnson, 90, and Laurie was given up for adoption. In her 30s, Laurie became interested in finding out who her biological parents were, and she later found out through paperwork that she was the Million Dollar Baby director’s daughter.

Kimber Eastwood

Clint’s second daughter Kimber, 57, was born from an affair with stuntwoman Roxane Tunis, 91, in 1964. Like her younger brother, Kimber has gotten into the film industry, taking on a few roles in video shorts as well as producing a handful of TV shows and movies. While her jobs in the movies have varied, most of the jobs listed on her IMDb page are for working in the makeup department on various movies. While she’s done makeup for countless episodes of the reality series Dog The Bounty Hunter and the game show Wheel Of Fortune, Kimber has also worked with her dad, doing makeup for his 2018 picture The Mule.

Kyle Eastwood

Scott’s oldest brother Kyle, 53, was the first child that Clint had with Maggie Johnson. Kyle also has a career in entertainment, which led him to movies and collaborations with his father, albeit in a very different way than Scott. Kyle is a jazz musician, who scored his dad’s 2008 flick Gran Torino. The actor’s eldest son has also composed music for documentaries by other filmmakers like Homme Less and To The Moon And Back. He’s also taken on a few more music department job’s for his dad’s films like Million Dollar Baby, via IMDb.

Alison Eastwood

After Kyle, Maggie gave birth to her daughter Alison, 49, in 1972. Similar to Scott, Alison became an actress, and many of her early roles in movies like Absolute Power and Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil were parts that her father directed. While she’s ventured out to other roles, she did star in her dad’s 2018 film The Mule alongside him, via IMDb. Besides acting, Alison’s other major passion is animals and she opened The Eastwood Ranch, which assists with animal welfare, as well as adoption and fostering. She occasionally takes to her Instagram to show off some of the adorable pets who have been adopted.

Kathryn Eastwood

Scott’s younger sister Kathryn, 33, is the only sibling he shares his mother Jaclyn Reeve with. Both Scott and Kathryn were born while Clint was married to actress Sondra Locke. Not much is known about Kathryn, as she’s mostly avoided the limelight, but she has taken on a few acting roles, mostly in short films, per her IMDb page. She did have a part in her father’s 2014 musical Jersey Boys, where she played the character Tommy’s girlfriend.

Francesca Eastwood

Francesca, 28, was born out of her father’s relationship with actress Frances Fisher, 69, from 1990 to 1995. Francesca is also an actress and very recently starred in the summer blockbuster Old, and like her siblings, she’s been in movies that her dad has directed including Jersey Boys and True Crime. It seems like Francesca and Scott are very close though. When she gave birth to her son Titan in 2018, Scott shared a photo of himself with the youngster on his Instagram. “That’s a cute baby being held By an old washed up actor uncle,” he wrote in the caption. “Cant believe my little sister has a baby.”

Morgan Eastwood

Scott’s youngest sister was born from his father’s most recent marriage to Dina Eastwood (née Ruiz), which lasted from 1996 to 2014. The pair had a girl named Morgan, 24, in 1996. Morgan had small roles in her father’s films Million Dollar Baby and Changeling, but she mostly kept out of Hollywood for 10 years after that. She did work as an associate producer on the 2018 short Daddy’s Playground as well as executive producing and starring in the 2019 short I See You, according to her IMDb.