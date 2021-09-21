Meet His 3 Children Before Jeannie Mai Gives Birth – Hollywood Life

Rapper Jeezy is about to become a dad of 4! Learn all about his three children from past relationships here.

Jeezy, 43, has a fourth bundle of joy on the way! The rapper’s wife Jeannie Mai, 42, announced her pregnancy on her show The Real on Sept. 20. This will be Jeannie’s first child, while Jeezy (real name Jay Jenkins) actually has three children already from two previous relationships. He is a father to sons Jadarius Jenkins, 25, and Shyheim Jenkins, and daughter Amra Nor Jenkins, 7.

Jeezy appears to be overjoyed that he’s going to be a dad for the fourth time. After Jeannie shared her pregnancy news, he posted a photo of the couple on a boat and wrote “Blessings on Blessings.” As Jeezy prepares for baby no. 4, learn all about the rapper’s three other kids.

Jadarius Jenkins

Jeezy’s oldest child is son Jadarius, whom he shares with ex Tenesha Dykes. Back in September 2012, Jeezy, who went by Young Jeezy at the time, was arrested following an altercation with one of his sons, though it was unconfirmed if it involved Jadarius or Shyheim. Jeezy reportedly threw the boy into a door and threatened to kill him. Jeezy turned himself into the police and posted $45,000 bond.

In Dec. 2018, Jadarius was involved in an altercation in Warner Robins, Georgia that cause a “significant” wound to his face, per People. Jadarius reportedly received medical treatment for his injuries and seemingly made a full recovery.

Shyheim Jenkins

Shyheim Jenkins is the son of Jeezy and Tenesa, just like big brother Jadarius. Shyheim is very much out of the spotlight, and is fairly inactive on his social media accounts. Shyheim is also nowhere to be found on Jeezy’s Instagram feed, nor are his siblings. Instead, Jeezy usually documents his outings with Jeannie and his rap endeavors.

Amra Nor Jenkins

Jeezy’s youngest child, for now, is daughter Amra Nor Jenkins. Amra was born in Feb. 2014, and her mother is musician Mahlet “Mahi” Gebregiorgis. Jeezy and Mahi got engaged in Dec. 2016 but split in 2019, and since then they’ve been on bad terms. They were embroiled in a gnarly custody battle over Amra, which was reportedly settled with the rapper paying $7,500 a month in child support plus $30,000 for school tuition.

However, the exes went back to court in 2020 when Mahi accused Jeezy of not paying his custody agreement. Jeezy denied this, and even accused Mahi of orchestrating things due to “bitterness” over Jeezy’s relationship with Jeannie, per reports. The outcome of the court case is currently unknown.