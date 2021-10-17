Meet Her 5 Brothers & Sisters – Hollywood Life

Zendaya is a younger sister to two brothers and three sisters. Learn more about the actress’ relationship with her half-siblings.

Zendaya may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but when it comes to her family life, she keeps it out of the spotlight. Therefore, it may come as a surprise to fans to learn that she’s actually the youngest of six siblings. The 25-year-old has three older sisters and two older brothers, all from her dad Kazembe Ajamu Coleman‘s previous marriage before meeting her mom, Claire Stoermer. Being the youngest sibling also means Zendaya is an auntie to multiple nieces and nephews. Read on to find out more about the Euphoria star’s family.

Austin Stoermer Coleman

The eldest of Zendaya’s siblings is Austin Stoermer Colema. He is reportedly also an actor, however he doesn’t have any public social media accounts so it remains difficult to maintain.

Katianna Stoermer Coleman

Zendaya has previously revealed just how much she admires her older sisters. “I look up to my big sister and realize the influence she’s had on me and making me a better person,” she told Time in a 2015 interview “Having such a big, grounded family, I realized as you get older how important that is.” Not only does her immediate family ground her, but also her adorable nieces and nephews.

Annabella Stoermer Coleman

While it isn’t known exactly how many nieces and nephews Zendaya has, she said during a 2019 Vogue profile, that she was picking up one of her sister’s two daughters from school. Not only does she help out where needed, she’s teaching the youngsters some valuable life skills. After Giuliana Rancic remarked that Zendaya’s dread’s made her looks like she smelled of weed, the actress took to Instagram, writing, “My wearing my hair in locs on an Oscar red carpet was to showcase them in a positive light, to remind people of color that our hair is good enough.”

“My little nieces have curly hair,” she later told Complex. “And if they were to have someone say something demeaning about what they have and what they hold dear to them, then I would want them to at least have the pride within themselves to come up with a response that made sense and that they were proud of. Honestly, I think about my little nieces and my little nephews first. Because one day they’re going to have Twitter and they’re going to have Instagram, and I’m going to be like, ‘This is how you handle it, kids.’”

Julien Stoermer Coleman

Zendaya also has a brother named Julien. Much like his other siblings, he doesn’t have a public Instagram page, so every little is known about him.

Kaylee Stoermer Coleman

The youngest of the brood is Kaylee. While has made some appearances on the red carpet alongside her A-list sister in the past, it’s not known how close she is with Zendaya.