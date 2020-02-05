Meek Mill's girlfriend, Milan Harris, is pregnant in the middle of a Nicki Minaj fight

Congratulations are in order!
meek mill and his girlfriend Milan Harris They are waiting for a baby.
While Harris has proudly shown his growing baby growth on social media since he apparently announced his pregnancy in December 2019, Meek recently confirmed that he is the father.
On Wednesday, the 32-year-old rapper turned to Twitter to reveal the special news. However, the announcement did not occur under the happiest circumstances. When Meek shared the baby's news, he was in the middle of a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj.
"My girl is pregnant with me, watching me tweet about my ex is very clown,quot; wrote in one of his final tweets to the Queen rapper "Ima get out."
Moments after posting his message, Meek deleted the Tweet.
In December, Harris shared the exciting news that he was going to be a mom. He uploaded a sweet Instagram video of his fashion show, and at the end of the runway when he rubbed his baby's bump, it was a Beyoncé in the 2011 Video Music Awards movement.
Harris was also excited about her little nugget.
"Yesterday was so amazing. Being able to share my vision and my trip in the last 7 years and make my team execute it so perfectly brought me so much joy," he said. "Those of you who know me know what I feel for @milanodirouge."
She continued: "And she knows how I always tie what I am going through at that moment with my fashion show (2016 show I shared the store's opening trip, 2017 I announced my move to the, 2018 I took all the hate and received a reaction violent and I turned it into a positive message about self-loathing in the black community) and this year was no different. "
The future mom explained why she wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret until her fashion show.
"For the first 3.5 months I was super sick and unable to work and move as I used to," he shared. "The moment I started feeling a little better and had more energy, I wanted to make my annual parade because I delayed it twice this year. I'm creative, so I didn't want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even for my family with just one picture of my belly ".
"I wanted to create a moment that I could appreciate and remember forever," continued the Philadelphia native. "We planned this show in 6 weeks and I must say that it was the most difficult show we have planned to date, but in general I am very happy with the result."
Harris also took a moment to talk about his hardworking team for helping her make the show and pregnancy announcement come true.
"Being surrounded by my family, friends, team members, clients and supporters meant a lot to me and seeing them enjoy the show in which we worked so hard and their reaction to the poets, the dancer, the video of my trip and the Revelation of my pregnancy is priceless, "he said. "Thank you all."
At that time, Harris did not mention her rapper boyfriend.
And despite all the drama surrounding the 32-year-old rapper, Harris made it clear that he maintains a positive attitude during his pregnancy.
"These days, the only thing I can think about is my sweet baby, lately I have mastered the art of keeping calm in many situations because I just want to transfer positive energy to my little blessing," he captioned in his recent Instagram post.
Meek is already a father of children Rihmeek Williams Y Murad Williams.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.
%MINIFYHTMLd59b1fdeb493d1beb0bf3d9aedd18afe13%%MINIFYHTMLd59b1fdeb493d1beb0bf3d9aedd18afe14%